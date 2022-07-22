Steve Hossack on ex-Doncaster Knights winger's shot at rugby league and Dave 'Premo' Wilson

Now Kyle, who sent action footage of himself in action to St Helens without any joy earlier in his career, is getting his chance with Super League strugglers Wakefield Trinity.

I’ve seen a couple of the games he’s played, one of which he scored in, and I’ve not changed my mind.

Although still finding his feet, Kyle has looked solid defensively and has also displayed the strong, elusive running with the ball, for which he was known during his time at Castle Park where he was a firm crowd favourite.

Kyle Evans scores for Wakefield Trinity against Wigan Warriors.

There is a lot of competition for wing places at the club but given the chance to prove himself the Welshman could win himself a deal for next season.

*Watching Wimbledon on TV I was reminded of an amusing incident many years ago.

I was called to the reception where a man in late middle age was waiting to give me the results from the opening day of his club’s closed championships. During a casual glance at the results I noticed someone with the same name.

Not thinking he would still be playing, I asked if it was a relative. ‘No, that’s me,” he said.

I had no intention of mentioning the 6-0,6-0 scoreline but just in case I did he decided to get in first.

“The sun was in my eyes!” he said, ignoring the fact that players changed ends every two games.

He came in again the next day and before I had time to look at the scores, he explained another 6-0, 6-0 defeat was due to the wind – and he didn’t mean flatulence!

Just as I was wondering what weather-based excuse he had the next day to explain another heavy defeat, he said he hadn’t been able to concentrate on the game as he had spilt some oil on the back seat of his wife’s car on the way to the club and had been worried as to her reaction.

*I was sad to learn of the recent passing of Dave ‘Premo’ Wilson whose funeral was held earlier this week.

He was Doncaster RLFC’s kitman for many years in the 1980s and 90s and was a real character. He was the butt of a lot of the jokes in and around the club – especially on the team coach – but he took it all in good spirit and often gave as good as he got.

‘Premo’ was famously pressed into action for the Dons second string many years ago up at Whitehaven when the team found themselves short of a sub. He was entered on the teamsheet as Premo Kitman – a decision which was to have painful consequences for him

Whitehaven’s legendary hardman Red Dunn apparently thought ‘Premo’ was a Kiwi, and thus a potential threat and prepared a ‘special welcome to Cumbria’ tackle on him as he took the ball in for the first time which resulted in him being carried off not knowing what day it was.