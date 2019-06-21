Motocross 'madness' comes to Doncaster
FatCats Moto Parc in Armthorpe is the venue for the third round of the 2019 Bridgestone British Masters this weekend.
And organisers say spectators are in for two days of two-wheeled madness!
The Bridgestone British Masters is one of the UK’s largest motocross championships and takes place over six rounds at some of the UK’s best tracks.
“FatCats Moto Parc circuit is a very technical track consisting of deep ruts and large jumps which will test the riders’ capabilities,” said a competition spokesperson.
“This is the first time the Bridgestone British Masters will be taking place at FatCats Moto Parc and to celebrate its attendance the track will be altered for this extra-special event so all riders are on a level playing field.
“Not only is two days racing on the cards but there is lots going on over the course of the weekend.
“Various shops and stalls will be in attendance selling such items such as clothing and accessories, hot food vans, cakes and brownie vans, bars, sweet stalls, bouncy castles and quad bikes.”
The Bridgestone British Masters is a motocross series consisting of youth, amateur and professional riders.
Racing will start at 9am on both days.
Saturday will see the youth and amateur riders take part in a free practice and timed qualifying session before two blocks of racing.
The professionals will do the same on Sunday.
Admission (cash only) is £10 per adult, £5 per child, £5 per senior citizen and under 5s are free.
This price includes admission for both days and camping is free of charge.