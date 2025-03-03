Eco-Power Stadium to stage boxing card featuring local stars Terri Harper and Maxi Hughes
Denaby Main-born Harper recently roared back from career roadblocks to score an impressive win over Rhiannon Dixon.
The WBO lightweight title was brought to Yorkshire and will be on the line against Natalie Zimmerman in Harper’s hometown.
With the 28-year-old having rediscovered her love of boxing, she now has an opportunity to elevate her career further on Friday, May 23.
Also on the GBM Sports card is Rossington’s Maxi Hughes, who will defend his WBA continental lightweight title against Archie Sharp.
The 34-year-old was last in action in December, securing an upset victory over Gary Cully in Monaco.
Fellow Yorkshireman Jimmy Joe Flint has also been announced as a competitor, with an IBO continental super-lightweight title battle with Haithem Laamouz on the horizon.
Doncaster representation is furthered with the inclusion of Reece Mould, who will take on Lewis Sylvester in an IBO continental lightweight title bout.
Fans will also be treated to a scrap between Tysie Gallagher and Ebonie Jones, with the former defending her British, Commonwealth and WBO international titles.
More fights are set to be announced at a later date, with ticket information to be released in due course.
