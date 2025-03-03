Terri Harper is set to fight on home turf in Doncaster.

Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium is set to host a bumper night of boxing headlined by hometown hero Terri Harper.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denaby Main-born Harper recently roared back from career roadblocks to score an impressive win over Rhiannon Dixon.

The WBO lightweight title was brought to Yorkshire and will be on the line against Natalie Zimmerman in Harper’s hometown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the 28-year-old having rediscovered her love of boxing, she now has an opportunity to elevate her career further on Friday, May 23.

Also on the GBM Sports card is Rossington’s Maxi Hughes, who will defend his WBA continental lightweight title against Archie Sharp.

The 34-year-old was last in action in December, securing an upset victory over Gary Cully in Monaco.

Fellow Yorkshireman Jimmy Joe Flint has also been announced as a competitor, with an IBO continental super-lightweight title battle with Haithem Laamouz on the horizon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster representation is furthered with the inclusion of Reece Mould, who will take on Lewis Sylvester in an IBO continental lightweight title bout.

Fans will also be treated to a scrap between Tysie Gallagher and Ebonie Jones, with the former defending her British, Commonwealth and WBO international titles.

More fights are set to be announced at a later date, with ticket information to be released in due course.