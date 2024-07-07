Doncaster RLFC secure hard earned win over basement side Dewsbury Rams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster RLFC hammered another nail in Dewsbury Rams’ Betfred Championship relegation coffin when completing their first double of the season with a hard-earned 20-16 victory at the Flair Stadium.

But they will have to play better over the 80 minutes if they are to pick up wins in their forthcoming away games at York and Featherstone.

For the fourth successive game the Dons were poor in the first half and turned around trailing a spirited Dewsbury side, who produced one of their best displays of the season, by ten points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, as was the case the previous week against Swinton, the Dons produced a much-improved second half display to claim the spoils though the home side went close to snatching victory away from them in a nail-biting finish.

Dons celebrate Pauli Pauli's try. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX.com

The Rams enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the first quarter and opened the scoring on 25 minutes when they moved the ball to their left in the Dons 20 and full-back Bailey O’Connor broke Craig Hall’s weak tackle to score from close range.

Veteran stand-off Paul Sykes added the extras to make it 6-0.

Just when it looked as though the Dons were heading for their fourth successive pointless first half, birthday boy Jason Tali capitalised on some smart handling in the Dewsbury 20 to charge over on the half-hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Centre Reece Lyne looked to be in with a chance when he latched on to a lost ball in the tackle inside his own half but, possibly due to his long injury lay-off with a hamstring injury, he lacked the pace to go all the way and he was brought down by the cover 15m inside the Dewsbury half.

The home side returned to the attack with speedy Owen Restall getting away down the left after latching on to a long ball to create the position from which Sykes touched down following some quick handling in the Doncaster 20.

Sykes picked up a groin injury in scoring and played no further part in the game.Jacob Hookam took over kicking duties to make it 12-4.

O’Connor landed a long-range penalty to add to Doncaster’s woes and the home side went close to a third try through loose-forward Jimmy Beckett on the stroke of half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dons had posed few problems on attack for Dewsbury in the first half, but came out with a different attitude and started to move give the ball quicker and play with more shape.

They had a let-off, however, when Restall - who would have backed himself to score - failed to hold on to the ball after getting a hand to a long pass meant for winger Tom Halliday five metres out.

The Dons remained on the attack and there was no stopping second-rower Pauli Pauli from close range. Robinson added the extras to close the deficit to four points.

That turned into six points when O’Connor landed a 49th minute penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the momentum remained with the Dons and they drew level at the start of the final quarter. Full-back Josh Guzdek, who had a good game, got on the end of a Pauli Pauli pass to race in at the corner for a well-worked long-range try which Robinson goaled from touch.

The half-back also found the target from in front of the post to give his side the lead (18-16) for the first time on 67 minutes following more pressure on the Dewsbury line.

Tali, who would have been better advised going for the line himself, found winger Bureta Faraimo close to the line but he was bundled into touch.

Dewsbury remained in the frame but their hopes of a much-needed win suffered another blow when Robinson landed a 75th minute penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forwards Suaia Matagi and Nathan Wilde were both held up on the line before Dewsbury produced a grandstand finish.

The Dons were tested on both flanks as well as by a rampaging charge down the middle by veteran forward Dale Ferguson which was halted inches short of the line and they were mightily relieved to hear the final hooter.