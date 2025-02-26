Doncaster RLFC prepare to face bogey side Sheffield Eagles in 1895 Cup

Reece Lyne. Picture: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Doncaster RLFC will be hoping that it is a third time lucky on Sunday as they seek their first win of the season in their AB Sundecks 1895 Cup first round tie against Sheffield Eagles at the Olympic Legacy Stadium.

Beaten in both the Betfred Challenge Cup and their Betfred Championship opener by Bradford and Featherstone respectively – two clubs predicted to be fighting it out for the league title this season – Eagles will present another stiff test for Richard Horne’s side.

The two sides have met twice since the competition was launched in 2019 with Eagles beating the Dons in a game played at Featherstone’s ground on their way to winning the first final and they also beat the Dons at the Eco-Power Stadium in their group game last season en route to a second Wembley appearance which ended in a heavy defeat by Wakefield Trinity.

Eagles have proved something of a bogey side of late. They won all three games against the Dons, albeit by narrow margins, last season, and they also beat them in a pre-season friendly at the Eco-Power Stadium in January.

“Obviously, we would have preferred to be at home but at least we’ll be playing on a fast track due to their all-weather pitch which will suit us better than the two heavy pitches at Bradford and Featherstone,” said Horne.

Eagles go into the tie having played two more games than the Dons at this stage of the season but both finished in defeat. They were beaten 48-12 at home by a full-strength Wigan side in their Betfred Challenge Cup third round tie and they also lost narrowly at Widnes in their second league second encounter at the weekend when the Dons had a blank fixture.

“It’s a local derby and it’s a game we are looking forward to,” said newly-installed Dons; skipper Reece Lyne. “It’s knockout rugby so there are no second chances. We’ve got to get it right on the day.

“The 1895 Cup gives teams at our level a realistic chance of reaching Wembley and it’s something that we’ve spoken about as a group. It would be great for the club to play at Wembley and it is definitely up there on our list of targets this season.”

Although Horne has graced the twin towers during his time with Hull FC, not so Lyne despite his long career in the top flight.

“Everyone says is a great experience, so it would be a dream for me to lead the side out there in my first season as captain,” he said.

“But we are taking it one game at a time and just concentrating on Sheffield. They are a decent side and it will all about who turns up on the day.”