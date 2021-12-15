Doncaster and Bentley discover Challenge Cup opponents
Bentley ARLFC got what they wanted in the first round draw of the Betfred Challenge Cup – a home tie!
The Doncaster club will host Leeds-based Stanningley on the weekend of January 15-16.
Bentley’s first ever game in the Challenge Cup was at home to the British Army in 2019 but their next four matches in the competition have all been away from home.
They reached the third round in 2020, losing to Leigh Miners Rangers after memorable wins at the RAF and West Bank Tigers.
Stanningley play in the National Conference League which Bentley will join next year.
They are coached by two former players who are enjoying careers in the professional game - Bradford Bulls' Jordan Lilley and Ashton Golding of Huddersfield Giants.
Either Bentley or Stanningley will travel to the winners of the tie between Featherstone Lions and Hunslet Club Parkside in the second round.
Doncaster will be at home to either Thornhill or the RAF when Richard Horne’s men enter the competition at the second round stage on the weekend of January 29-30.