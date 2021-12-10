Bentley ARLFC to make history by joining National Conference League

Bentley ARLFC

Bentley and Workington-based Seaton Rangers have been elected to Division Three following an extensive application process.

The Doncaster club will play their home games at Wheatley Hills RUFC next year while work is carried out at their Scawthorpe Social Club base in time for the 2023 season.

Bentley vice chairman Nick Pownall said: "As a club we are really excited to be joining the NCL for this forthcoming season, it has been an ambition for our club for some time and has finally been realised.

"The players, fans, juniors and all associated with the club will benefit from and enjoy us being in this league.

“Along with the building of our new community facility and our appearance in the Challenge Cup for the third time, this season promises to be a major one for all concerned with the club.

"We are looking forward to welcoming and testing ourselves against the best amateur teams in the country and continuing to grow both off and on the field.

"It's been a long time since South Yorkshire has been represented in the NCL, Doncaster itself has never been, so we will be flying the flag for the local area."

Bentley and Seaton Rangers take the membership of the NCL back to 48 clubs, which will play in four divisions of 12 teams next season.

NCL chairman Trevor Hunt said: “They are two very strong clubs with ambitious, driven and hard-working committees and players, who have been knocking on the door of the NCL over the past few years despite the COVID issues.

"They both unlock areas that hitherto did not hold an NCL presence, and we look forward to seeing them thrive within the NCL Community.

"Bentley have some work to do on their facilities, but we have every faith that with the backing of the RLWC2021 Legacy funding, they will provide the necessary facilities to make them a real force within the game."

The NCL season starts on March 5 and the fixtures will be published next Friday.