Askern Welfare lead the way in Division One of Pontefract League

Thomas Webster snared 5-23 and Josh Gillies claimed 3-24 to restrict the hosts to 126 all out.

Askern needed just 22.2 overs to complete victory as Reece Gibbon made 52 and Jeff Morton scored 52 not out.

Barnby Dun were 60-run winners against Hensall in Division Two.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Morton was in form with the bat for Askern Welfare.

Alex Pepper (75) and Henry Cutts (60) got the visitors up to 241-7 before Hensall were bowled out for 181. James Brooks took 5-35.