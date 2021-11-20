Why Pontus Dahlberg missed Doncaster Rovers' clash with Lincoln City plus latest on John Bostock

Pontus Dahlberg

The Swedish goalkeeper was absent from the matchday squad for the first time in the league this season, with Louis Jones coming in to replace him.

“Pontus rang in ill on Friday and wasn’t able to train,” Wellens said.

“He got up this morning and his energy levels were so low that he couldn’t play.

“Louis has trained exceptionally well in the last three or four weeks.

“He deserved his opportunity to play against Scunthorpe and he acquitted himself really well.

“He pulled off one really good save today with the header from their counter attack.

“I thought his distribution was good, his decision-making was very good and he brought a calming presence to it that I’m really pleased with.”

John Bostock was forced off with an ankle injury at half time of the goalless draw at the Keepmoat.

“As the lad has played the cross in, he stuck his foot in to block it and it’s jarred his ankle,” Wellens said.

“We don’t know yet about it and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

The Rovers boss revealed Ben Close and Jordy Hiwula were both set to feature in the game following their respective injuries but withdrew late in the week.

Other than Dahlberg, Wellens said he will be unlikely to have any fresh bodies back for Tuesday’s trip to Bolton Wanderers.

He said: “We expect Pontus to be feeling well but there probably won’t be anyone else.

“Ben is having an injection on Monday so he will be fit for next Saturday.

“Hiwula will definitely be fit for Saturday but for Tuesday he’s 50-50 at the moment.”

Matt Smith will return for the Bolton trip having served a one-game suspension against Lincoln due to five yellow cards.

