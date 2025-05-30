Where Doncaster Rovers need to strengthen as first summer transfer window approaches

The summer transfer window opens for business on Sunday (June 1).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a slight change to the model this year, with a mini-window introduced because of the new FIFA Club World Cup competition. The inaugural event runs in the US from June 14 to July 13 with 32 teams, including Chelsea and Manchester City, competing.

An EFL statement, clarifying the changes to transfer deadlines, said: "Due to an additional FIFA Club World Cup registration period introduced ahead of the start of the FIFA Club World Cup, the EFL and its clubs have agreed that the summer transfer window shall operate for an additional 10-day period from Sunday, 1 June 2025 to 7pm on Tuesday, 10 June 2025. This is due to the transfer window being unable to exceed a total of 89 days." A second window will then be open from June 16 until September 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here, we look at four areas of the squad that Doncaster Rovers - who have made one signing already in the shape of midfielder Robbie Gotts - could do with adding to over the coming months:

Rovers have brought in one new face so far, as Grant McCann prepares to take the team back into League One next season.

Goalkeeper

Ted Sharman-Lowe was an ever-present in the league last term as Rovers sealed the League Two title. He's now returned to Chelsea but it's understood Rovers would be keen on a reunion in League One.

That is easier said than done, given ample interest in him from other EFL clubs plus some abroad too. With Ian Lawlor and Jake Oram tied down, McCann has confirmed he will be bringing in another stopper and it looks highly likely that once again it will be a season-long loan arrangement from a Premier League or Championship club.

Central defence

A key area that is in urgent need of addressing. Skipper Richard Wood has hung up his boots whilst Joseph Olowu and Tom Anderson both turned down new deals. Add in the uncertainty over Bobby Faulkner's situation, and it leaves Jay McGrath as the sole recognised senior centre-half on the books.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There's also the highly-rated Kasper Williams and we all know Owen Bailey can do a more-than-impressive stint in the centre of defence, but realistically at least two more traditional centre-backs are required for the challenge of League One. Ideally, you'd like them in early so they can bed in as a partnership with McGrath.

Out wide

Luke Molyneux is one of the first names on the teamsheet and there's also Jordan Gibson and the returning Kyle Hurst to add into the mix. But Rovers look ripe for adding a fourth wing option to freshen it up slightly. Joe Sbarra can operate there if needed, but is usually more at home in a central position. Last summer saw Ephraim Yeboah recruited on loan from Bristol City and on paper it was an exciting signing but it simply didn't work out. It will be fascinating to see if McCann changes tack this time around, and perhaps goes for someone with more experience to come in and compete for a wide spot.

Up front

There looks like being little to no chance of a return for Rob Street, who was a revelation in the second half of last season. Therefore a new target will no doubt be being worked on to come in and compete with veteran Billy Sharp and fellow centre-forward Joe Ironside. The latter didn't have as big an impact as he'd have liked last term, but will no doubt be raring to attack a division where he scored 14 times for Cambridge back in 2021-22.