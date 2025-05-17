Bielsa praise and Leeds United grounding - lowdown on Doncaster Rovers' new signing Robbie Gotts

Doncaster Rovers confirmed the signing of midfielder Robbie Gotts from Barrow earlier this week. With the dust only just settling on their successful title-winning season, it's a deal that was done in super-quick time. Here, we take a closer look at the club's newest arrival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds grounding

Gotts started out at Leeds United and graduated through the famed Thorp Arch academy, going on to make a handful of senior appearances for the Whites.

Speaking to the Athletic about his grounding there, and his inclusion in and around the squad during their promotion to the Premier League in 2019-20, he said: "There were times where I was travelling with the team as the 19th man, so not even on the bench, even to be doing that [was amazing]. My friends are all Leeds fans back home, I remember the first time I got called up ringing my mum, my dad, friends, my partner and being so proud that I was being recognised and able to travel with the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Gotts with Grant McCann. Pic: Howard Roe.

“It was a special time and I look back and think I probably didn't realise how important it was, being around it at the time. It’s not until I look back on it, being around the team that got promoted, I really did sponge off it and wanted to learn every day and I think it benefited my brain.”

Gotts had nothing but warm words for his former manager Marcelo Bielsa, the man who Leeds fans still worship to this day. "He brought the under-23s closer to the first team and you realised that if you did things right, you were going to get a reward for it," he says. "All of us felt that. Working with the first team and against the first team every day, I knew it would improve me."

Bielsa's praise

The Argentine has undoubtedly had a huge impact on Gotts' career despite the fact he only gave him a handful of senior outings.

A running joke during Gotts' time at Leeds was his extended streak of 35 games as an unused substitute - something Bielsa apologised for on numerous occasions at press conferences: "Gotts is a player I feel guilty about because he does everything to try to achieve his goal, even though he hasn’t had minutes on the pitch."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the lack of playing time it's clear to see the influence Bielsa had on Gotts, helping convert him from a right-back into the energetic, box-to-box midfielder he is today.

Barrow journey

Gotts had enjoyed two loan spells whilst at Leeds - at Lincoln and Salford in the Covid season of 2020-21. Both were beneficial to him, as he made 30 appearances and experienced life in both Leagues One and Two. The following summer his time at Elland Road came to a natural end and he opted to join Barrow. Whilst some might be put off by the geographical challenges such a move brings, Gotts threw himself fully into life with the Cumbrian side. He racked up more than 150 league outings and experienced a myriad of emotions, from back-to-back relegation battles to an unlikely flirtation with the play-offs.

Gotts' departure will hurt Barrow and their fans. His last campaign was arguably his best, best proven by him sweeping the board at their end-of-season awards. "It was really important for me in that stage of my career," he reflected of his time at Holker Street.

"I've played 170-odd games and that's why I went there: to play as much as I can and I've come away with a lot of experience."

McCann's persistence pays off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant McCann has finally got his man. The Rovers chief has made no secret of his fondness for Gotts. During meetings against his former employers last season, McCann regularly name-checked the midfielder and admitted he'd tried to sign him before.

It was the same when he was Hull City manager, although he just couldn't quite get a deal over the line back then.

Players want to be wanted and Gotts must have been secretly impressed by the pitch McCann made to him, given there would have been ample interest in his signature this summer. The persistence has paid off.

New challenge

After penning a two-year deal (with the option of a further 12 months) Gotts' move to Rovers represents a return to his native Yorkshire and he's clearly itching to get going and show his worth in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel like how I've been (playing) at Barrow for the last two seasons that I deserve this step-up," he added. "And I feel like the time's right and I couldn't have come to a better club to do that."