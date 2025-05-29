There remains uncertainty over Bobby Faulkner's future at Doncaster Rovers.

The defender, 20, was offered a fresh deal following the completion of last season by manager Grant McCann. That was despite him not making a single matchday squad in a season that saw him loaned out to both Dundalk and Buxton.

Last week McCann referred to Faulkner's situation as "a bit of a tricky one" claiming that the defender's representative informed him that he intended to reject the offer. McCann said negotiations were still ongoing and hoped that "common sense prevails", warning that if the youngster wishes to move on that any potential future employer may have to pay compensation to Rovers.

There has been little to no movement on the issue, at least publicly, in the week since McCann spoke.

Bobby Faulkner

"It's a strange one," Robbie Andrews, who covers Rovers for BBC Radio Sheffield, said on the latest episode of Rovers Chat. "I can see why Rovers offered him a deal because when he first came on to the scene he was almost seen as the next big thing and almost a throwback, similar to Tom Anderson. There were elements of his game such as playing out from the back where he'd not quite reached the level that people expected of him.

"But he's certainly a solid centre-back. He played quite a few games under Gary McSheffrey, had injury problems and then been out on loan a few times. So I can see why Rovers have offered him a deal but I can also see why Bobby might be thinking 'well, am I going to play?'

"He's probably getting to an age now where wherever he goes, he's got to play. I think if he stays though, I think it's a move that makes sense for all parties: he's a local lad, he didn't do it the easy way and come through an academy so he's still young in age and experience.

"But he has to listen to people around him but make sure they are the right people around him. Because I think staying at Doncaster under Grant McCann and Cliff Byrne is probably the best all round. They're obviously keen to keep him and when they are down to the bare bones in terms of centre-half already, it seems like a move that would suit everyone. If he does head to pastures new, it'd be interesting to see where he goes because he's not had game time in the EFL for a long, long time and you start to think 'well, who's queuing up for him?'

"To reject a deal at one club, similar to Joseph Olowu, you think there must be something on the table elsewhere."

