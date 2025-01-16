What Grant McCann said on Doncaster Rovers contracts as he discusses Zain Westbrooke situation

Doncaster Rovers' Zain Westbrooke.

Grant McCann says contract talks at Doncaster Rovers are "in hand".

No fewer than 17 players are entering the final few months of their current arrangements, including the likes of Joseph Olowu, Kyle Hurst and Billy Sharp.

When quizzed on the subject of entering negotiations, McCann responded: "It's a bit early for us really and the transfer window is more important right now. But all that stuff (contracts) is in hand. It's part of my job to keep an eye on that but everything, as I say, is in hand. We're well aware of the situation at the club."

One player who is not in that particular boat is Zain Westbrooke. The midfielder is tied down until the summer of 2026 but he has featured just five times this term. He’s not been included in a league squad since way back in September – ironically, it was in the reverse fixture against Saturday’s opponents Gillingham.

When asked by the Free Press about his situation, given the desire to trim the squad, McCann replied: "Zain missed a really massive chunk of the first half of this season through injury and he's probably only been back two-and-a-half, three weeks when he's been training fully. But people have been in good form so it's just the competition of places.

"He's missed a bit of pre-season with his thigh but then he started the season quite well. He came back but then injured himself again. We're just working to try and get him back fit and strong because we think highly of him. I put a lot of trust into him and Ben Close and gave them new contracts when they were injured because they were in really good form.

"As I say, we have a good squad and it's never anything personal here. The players know that, and we just pick the best team that's right for the next opposition."