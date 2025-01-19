Grant McCann delivers Doncaster Rovers transfer update with one player set for exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says he thinks it is unlikely any more players will come into the club in the January window.

Rovers have signed three loan players so far: Ethan Ennis (Manchester United), Rob Street (Lincoln City) and Charlie Crew (Leeds United).

McCann says the focus is now on trimming the group.

"We're pleased with the additions so far," McCann told the media last week. "You always have to look at it, just in case. We don't want to be under-prepared. But we don’t envisage bringing anyone else in.

“We have plans for the 'what-ifs' but for now we just want to trim the group a wee bit and try and make it a bit more streamlined and then we're good to go to have a good push. "If they go, great. If they don’t, it is what it is. I’m not exactly kicking people out of the door. I’ve been nice and honest with them and from my time as a player I’d have appreciated that. Nothing concrete has come in for them at the moment and ultimately it’s up to them if they want to go out and play. If they want to stay here and fight, that’s fine. We’re okay with that.

"All the younger boys are out playing football. We're trying to get Bobby Faulkner out to play football because it's important for his development. And then there's a few others that probably need minutes.

"I'm always fair and let them know limited time here may affect them going forward. Those players are well aware of that."

When asked by the Free Press more on Faulkner's situation, the Northern Irishman confirmed it would be a temporary move to National League North club Buxton.

McCann said: "He's not been able to play since he came back (from loan in Ireland) so game-time is important. He's a young boy and it's probably been a bit of a wasted six months for him. He went out on loan but didn't play alot. We need to look back at that and protect him and get him some minutes. Hopefully it'll go through today or tomorrow. It'll be good for him."

Meanwhile, Rovers are set to be without a handful of players for the game at Priestfield (12.30pm).

"We've got one or two illnesses and those players have missed training," said McCann. "One player missed yesterday and then the same player and another missed training today so we'll see how they are. Whether they'll be fit for the weekend, I'm not sure. But this is why we have a squad."

Patrick Kelly (thigh) is again set to miss out but is due to return to training next week.