The 17 Doncaster Rovers players inside the last few months of their contracts - gallery

Manager Grant McCann has so far brought in two loanees: Rob Street and Ethan Ennis joining from Lincoln City and Manchester United respectively. In addition, loanees Brandon Fleming and Ephraim Yeboah have returned to their parent clubs.
With more than a fortnight of the window still to run it's highly likely more business will be completed as McCann looks to firm up his squad heading into the final few months of the campaign. The issue of contract talks is then likely to arise with a cluster entering the latter stages of their deals. Here, we look at all the players who are approaching the final few months - as it stands - of their current Rovers' contracts.
1. Freddie Allen
Young defender went out on loan to Bridlington Town before switching to Grantham. Due to return to Rovers this month. Yet to make his senior bow. Photo: DRFC
2. Tom Anderson
About to bring up seven years in a Rovers shirt, having first joined on loan from Burnley mid-season in 2017-18. Experienced centre-half has fallen down the pecking order in recent months behind Jay McGrath and Joseph Olowu. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. George Broadbent
Midfielder has started 13 league games so far this term. Club do have an option inserted into the arrangement when he arrived in the summer of 2023. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
4. Jack Degruchy
Young midfielder has only made four senior outings for Rovers, the last of which came in October 2023. Currently out on loan at Liversedge where he is due to stay until February. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
