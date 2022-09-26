Rovers chief McSheffrey dished out some ‘firm but fair’ words to his number nine following the defeat to Barrow, which in turn drew criticism of him from several quarters.

But Miller, who responded with two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Crawley Town, said: "He's the gaffer and what he says goes.

Doncaster's George Miller slots home from the spot against Crawley Town.

"I've got to please him because he's the one who gives out the minutes on a Saturday.”

There was concern the criticism could have affected Miller’s confidence amid a mini dry spell in front of goal.

But the 24-year-old insisted: "I'm a man now.

"You can't take all the praise and not the criticism when it comes.”

Miller has played every minute of every game in the league this term and is top of Doncaster’s scoring charts with five goals in ten appearances.

He continued: "He's never going to tell me anything that's going to hinder me, is he, because he wants me to do well and in turn that helps him.

"Whatever he sees I'm going to take it on board and try to implement it.”

Writing in his pre-Crawley programme notes, McSheffrey said: “I know criticism of a few individual players has raised a few eyebrows but it comes with the best of intentions.

"I am fully aware of what these players are capable of and the potential they have and it is my job to bring the best out of them on a consistent basis.

"Rest assured that as a staff we are just as critical of ourselves and are constantly assessing and evaluating the decisions we make.”

Miller’s boss at former club Walsall, Michael Flynn, had described him as a ‘confidence player’ – an assessment he rejected.

"I just think you question yourself when you start losing games,” said Miller, who celebrated his brace with a ‘cheeky Chinese’.

"I had one chance in the last game (against Swindon) on my left foot and I just hesitated, tried to move it back and got tackled.

“If it landed to me today when I was on my second goal, I'd probably have snatched at it. I might have missed but I'd have taken the chance.