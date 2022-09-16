Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey stands by his criticism of George Miller

The Rovers boss criticised the striker’s performance in the 2-0 defeat to Barrow, which itself drew criticism from some sections of the fan base.

“It’s fair to ask your number nine to hold the ball up when it comes into you,” said McSheffrey, whose side slipped to their second consecutive defeat in Cumbria.

"I don’t think it’s unfair or too big of a challenge on your striker. It (the criticism) was fully deserved and fair. "

Miller, 24, has scored three goals since joining Doncaster this summer.

The former Barnsley man has played every minute of every game in the league so far, often as a lone striker.

"We love him today and we get on with it,” said McSheffrey.

"If we papered over cracks and didn’t go through things like that he would never improve.

"He would just always probably be seen as a workhorse who can nick a few goals, but I want to turn him into a top striker.”

Doncaster’s players returned to training on Thursday, where they were given a debrief using video analysis before taking part in training.

McSheffrey added: “We will keep challenging them, mentoring them and help them in any way possible.

"I wouldn’t be doing them any justice if I just papered over cracks.