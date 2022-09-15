Doncaster Rovers trio step up injury comeback with return to full training

All three players have been out injured with only central defender Olowu tasting any involvement so far this term.

Midfielder Close has not played since November due to an IT band problem which required surgery while utility man Barlow missed the majority of pre-season after tearing his hamstring.

Ben Close in action for Doncaster Rovers last term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said: "Saturday might be a bit soon for them but we will definitely look to be getting some lads some valuable minutes on Tuesday in the Papa Johns.”

Rovers take on Lincoln City away in their second game in Group E.

The Imps are currently top, having beaten Barnsley in their opening match.

Doncaster are second with two points after a much-changed side picked up a bonus point last time out for winning a penalty shoot-out against Newcastle’s under-21s following their goalless draw.

McSheffrey confirmed there are no fresh injury concerns to deal with following Tuesday’s game against Barrow.

"A couple had a bit of a second-day recovery today,” he added.

Reo Griffiths could also take part in full training on Friday.

On Close, who was touted as a marquee signing upon his arrival from Portsmouth last summer, McSheffrey said: “He might get chucked in before he knows it.

"When I was a player sometimes there’s a bit of a shock element to when you’re back and when you get through it your confidence levels go through the roof.”

Close, now 26, turned down a new deal at Portsmouth to sign a three-year contract at the Eco-Power Stadium.

McSheffrey said: "We definitely welcome him back with open arms; his quality on the ball and his decision making is really good.

"We just need to see him up against some opposition now. He will definitely get some minutes on Tuesday and that will do him the world of good.”

Jon Taylor has returned to action in recent weeks following his injury lay-off and is now in a position to start games, his boss said.