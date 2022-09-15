There is a school of thought among Doncaster Rovers fans and observers that says his creative influence is not maximised from defence. How could it be?

It’s a credible argument when considering the lack of chances the team created as they were well beaten at Barrow on Tuesday, having managed just one effort on target.

Doncaster's Tommy Rowe picks up possession.

Perhaps tellingly, that came through Rowe, who popped up inside the area just before half-time but produced a weak finish when he was found in space by a teammate 12 yards out.

Discussing his role at left-back, Rowe said: “I have played there a lot. I’m doing a job, it’s the way we work, that’s the important thing.

"It’s something that we’re working on. Three games now and hopefully we can get some joy.”

Rowe highlighted the fact he scored nine goals from left-back last season before it was pointed out that he scored 13 – with 15 direct assists – the last time he played in League Two...in midfield.

"It doesn’t really matter about positions,” insisted the club captain.

“It matters about performances and I want to be playing well week in, week out with a team that’s doing that wherever I’m playing.

"It’s not for me to discuss how I can be maximised, it’s how I can do that. I have got to work out how I can get the best out of that position.”

As a senior statesman in Rovers’ dressing room, it was no surprise to see Rowe put up for press duties after a tough defeat.

Predictably – and understandably – Gary McSheffrey demanded a reaction from his players.

How can they bounce back quickly with the next game just 72 hours away?

"These games are important tools that you need to learn from,” said 33-year-old Rowe.

"You learn from them in the training sessions on Thursday and Friday now.

"You don’t take the negative side of it too much to heart – you have got to learn and take the criticism from each other.

"We have video meetings that are productive, they are the best way we learn from a losing game.”