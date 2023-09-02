Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann says the thought of paying off players not in his plans has not crossed his mind.

Strike pair Reo Griffiths and Caolan Lavery have been transfer listed all summer but a move for either player has yet to materialise.

The deadline for EFL transfers passed last night although National League clubs and clubs in some other countries are still able to make signings.

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann.

Back in May Doncaster's chief executive, Gavin Baldwin, said paying off players "would be a last resort."

“I haven’t even thought about that,” said McCann.

"That’s more a conversation for Gavin and the board. For us, we are just focused on what we have in the building.”

Lavery continues to recover from a second operation on a knee injury which has kept him out of action since March.

Doncaster Rovers striker Reo Griffiths.

"We haven’t seen Reo Griffiths for two or three weeks, he’s been really ill,” said McCann.

"We wish him well.”

McCann, whose side welcome Swindon Town to the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon looking for their first league win of the season, said: "We do have a big squad but when you look at it and peel it back a little bit there’s a lot of people in there that have been here over previous managers.

"In time we want to try and create our own group of players that we believe in.”

Discussing today’s match against Swindon, who have scored 11 goals in their last two league games and won 6-0 against Crawley last time out, McCann said: “I noticed a very tired group of players when we came in on Thursday, some of them didn’t sleep but that’s just the way it is after a game sometimes.

"We managed to get some recovery into them. Today (Friday) we worked on some more tactical stuff.

"We have to show the same levels. The good thing is I’ll be looking at my bench thinking ‘I’ve got options’.”