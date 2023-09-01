News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers plan transfer deadline day swoop for Premier League youngster

Doncaster Rovers are working to sign a forward on loan from a Premier League club before tonight’s transfer window deadline.
Steve Jones
Published 1st Sep 2023, 14:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:07 BST

McCann revealed the youngster, who can play as a striker, has been a top target of Doncaster’s all summer.

EFL clubs have until 11pm tonight to sign players from other clubs.

McCann said: “We have got options but we are very close on one and it’s the number one target we have went for in this window.

Grant McCann and hist assistant Cliff Byrne.Grant McCann and hist assistant Cliff Byrne.
“We have had to wait on him because of injuries at his parent club, so he has been involved in and around their first team.”

Rovers’ latest foray into the transfer market has been prompted by George Miller’s setback in his recovery from a knee operation.

The striker is still not expected to return for up to seven weeks.

McCann said: "We just need more artillery at the top end of the pitch.

"It was really just a decision we made last week. With the way we are at the minute and how we are playing, we probably could do with another body in that area.

"One that can play as a nine or a ten, be clever, can drive at people and score goals.

"We have had some really good options and clubs wanting to help us, which is great. We are hoping we can get that person.”

The player registration deadline was at 12pm today, meaning the new signing would not be eligible to play against Swindon tomorrow if Rovers get the deal over the line.

McCann does not expect any outgoings at the Eco-Power Stadium today but said: “When players get back fit, that’s definitely something we will look to do.

"We want to get some of the boys back out on loan again, it’s important for their own development more than anything.”

Tom Anderson and Harrison Biggins are available to face Swindon tomorrow after recovering from injury, McCann confirmed.

Kyle Hurst, Ben Close, Jon Taylor and Tom Nixon remain unavailable, while Reo Griffiths is suffering from illness.

First-year scholar Sam Straughan-Brown hurt his groin against Everton so may miss out, with Rovers otherwise unscathed from Wednesday’s match.

It is hoped Hurst, Close and Nixon will return to training next week.

