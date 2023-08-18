Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann provides update on transfer-listed pair

Griffiths is surplus to requirements at Doncaster, having been told he can leave at the end of last season.

McCann confirmed an injury to George Miller has not changed the former Tottenham youngster’s status at the club, with Mo Faal instead signed on a season-long loan to provide cover and competition.

"We are hoping something comes up for him before the window shuts,” said McCann.

The transfer window for EFL clubs closes at 11pm on Friday, 1 September.

That deadline does not apply to non-league clubs, however.

They are not bound by a transfer window restriction for most of the campaign and can sign players through until March.

Caolan Lavery remains on the transfer list at Rovers but will be staying put for now as he recovers from injury.

McCann said: “Caolan is moving quickly.

"He’s starting to up his rehab a little bit but he won’t be fit before the window shuts, so Caolan will be with us – and I’ve no problem because Caolan is a proper lad and a good kid.”

Lavery has made 12 appearances for Doncaster since his January arrival, scoring one goal.

After breaking into the starting XI, he suffered a knee injury in March, which required surgery and ruled him out of the final part of last season.

The striker has since suffered a recurrence of the problem, with the issue under investigation.