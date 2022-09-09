What Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said about signing free agents

EFL clubs can still sign unattached players outside of the transfer window, which will re-open in January, with some already taking advantage and bolstering their squads.

Rovers brought in 11 new faces over the summer but continue to battle with injuries.

Man in demand Gary McSheffrey has been offered several free agents since the transfer window closed.

Asked whether signing free agents is on his agenda, McSheffrey, whose side sit sixth in League Two ahead of tomorrow’s trip to struggling Hartlepool United, said: “Not at all at the minute.

"There’s been a couple of people throw players our way now the window has closed.

"But it’s not something we have looked at at all this week.”

Despite a lack of squad depth, Doncaster have enjoyed a solid start to life back in League Two.

They have won four of their opening seven games and were unbeaten until last weekend’s 3-1 defeat at home to Mansfield Town.

McSheffrey, who will be without defender Tom Anderson and striker Josh Andrews for around two months, added: "Going forward, unless something drastic happens then I don’t think it will happen.”

Rovers hope to soon be able to welcome back the likes of Aidan Barlow, Ben Close and Reo Griffiths Joe Olowu, who have all been out injured.

McSheffrey said: "Hopefully within two or three weeks we could have two or three players back.”