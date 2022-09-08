News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers’ match against Hartlepool United could be called off after Queen’s death

A decision whether to postpone Doncaster Rovers’ upcoming match against Hartlepool United following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be made on Friday morning.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 10:27 pm

Two English Football League (EFL) games due to take place tomorrow have been postponed, while the third day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse has also been called off.

An EFL statement said: “As a mark of respect, following the passing of Her Majesty, The Queen Elizabeth II earlier today, the EFL has confirmed that its fixtures scheduled for tomorrow evening (Friday 9 September) – Burnley v Norwich City and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County - have been postponed.

Hartlepool United's players observe a minute's silence as a mark of respect at Victoria Park earlier this season (photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

“A determination regarding the remainder of this weekend’s scheduled fixtures will be made following a review of the official mourning guidance, in addition to further consultation with DCMS (Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport) and other sports on Friday morning.”

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died today aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

