Doncaster Rovers could lose two more players to injury for Hartlepool United trip

Doncaster Rovers could have two more players unavailable for Saturday’s trip to Hartlepool United as injuries continue to bite.

By Steve Jones
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 8th September 2022, 3:10 pm

Rovers will already be without defender Tom Anderson and striker Josh Andrews, who have both been ruled out.

They join Ben Close, Aidan Barlow, Joseph Olowu and Reo Griffiths on the sidelines, although Doncaster’s long-term absentees are closing in on a return to action.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey has fresh injury concerns to deal with.

Doncaster boss Gary McSheffrey said: “There’s been a couple of knocks we’ve been nursing in the week but we will probably give them up until tomorrow (Friday) to see how they are.

"It’s nothing too serious.”

McSheffrey also provided a progress update on those players working back to full fitness.

He said: “Barlow and Olowu are on the grass. Barlow has joined in in a few training sessions with the squad, he’s still a little bit short on being ready for matchdays.

"Olowu is training with the fitness coach, which is great news. Same with Reo Griffiths and Ben Close."

Jon Taylor returned from a long-term injury lay-off last week and is pushing for a return to the starting XI this weekend.

McSheffrey could make changes to his side after seeing his side’s unbeaten start to life back in League Two come to an end against Nigel Clough’s Mansfield.

He accused some of his player of ‘shirking their responsibilities’ in the wake of the defeat.

Despite a lack of strength in depth, Rovers have won four of their first seven league matches this term, with a further two draws under their belt.

McSheffrey added: “We keep saying this, but in three or four weeks time we could have a top squad.”

