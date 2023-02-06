‘We’ll see what happens’: Doncaster Rovers star has his say on new contract

Anderson is one of 11 Doncaster players whose contract will expire this summer but head coach Danny Schofield has confirmed he wants the central defender to stay.

Now into his sixth season at the Eco-Power Stadium, Anderson has made 170 appearances for Rovers since initially joining the club on loan from Burnley in 2018.

He said: “It is very important to me.

Doncaster Rovers head coach Danny Schofield wants captain Tom Anderson to stay at the club.

"They have me a chance when I was at a stage in my career where I needed to start playing regularly and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last five years.”

On the prospect of signing a new contract, Anderson said: "I have got a bond with the club now and I have loved being here. We will just have to see what happens.”

Other players who could leave Rovers on a free transfer at the end of the season include Jonathan Mitchell, Joseph Olowu, Ro-Shaun Williams, Kieran Agard, Ollie Younger, Charlie Seaman, Aidan Barlow, Louis Jones, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Bottomley.

Anderson has made 17 appearances this term.

The 29-year-old has become one of Doncaster’s most influential players and took over as captain following Ben Whiteman’s move to Preston North End in January 2021.

Anderson lost the armband to Adam Clayton last summer after missing most of the 21/22 season through injury.