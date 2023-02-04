Rovers, who are five points off the play-offs ahead of today’s visit of Hartlepool United, recruited five players last month with four more leaving the club.

Several of the club’s new signings turned down interest elsewhere to sign for Doncaster.

“We’re really pleased with what happened in January,” said Coppinger.

Doncaster Rovers' head of football operations James Coppinger, third from left, with the club's board of directors.

"With the resources we've had it’s been difficult and challenging but I feel like we’ve come out of January with a real good squad and some real good acquisitions moving into the last 20 games.

"I’m really, really proud of what we are achieving and what we have done. It’s now up to the players to perform and win the fight.”

Other clubs expressed interest in Rovers’ star players during the window, Coppinger said, adding: “It's a testament to the recruitment process, the environment, coaching and everything we are doing.

"I feel like we are in a really good place. The key to what we are doing is momentum.

"We haven’t had the opportunity to pick up that momentum with certain things happening – a lack of games and not having the continuity with team selection.”

Figures inside the Eco-Power Stadium have likened the return of Tommy Rowe and Joseph Olowu to the arrival of new signings.

“We are probably at full strength for the first time in a long time,” said Coppinger.

"I’m really excited about the rest of the season and looking forward to what it holds.”

Tying down some of the 12 players out of contract this summer is also a priority for Doncaster’s all-time record appearance holder, who has been in post since April.

Skipper Tom Anderson is one player head coach Danny Schofield has confirmed he wants to keep.

Coppinger said: "It’s just as important as bringing players in.

"We have a meeting with the chairman (David Blunt) in the next few weeks.

"We have made it clear who we want to offer new contracts to and have been in conversation with agents and the players themselves. I’m really looking forward to getting that sorted.”

The club’s hierarchy has come under fresh criticism from some fans in recent weeks amid a lack of permanent signings in January and what they perceive to be a lack of ambition or direction.

Four of the five new arrivals at DN4 have signed on loan, while 30-year-old Lavery has signed an 18-month contract.

A section of supporters made their feelings clear from the away end at Mansfield last weekend as major shareholders David Blunt, Terry Bramall and Gavin Baldwin watched Doncaster fall to their heaviest defeat of the season, a 4-1 loss.

Chief executive Baldwin revealed in his New Year statement he had been tasked with making the club self-sustainable without the need for owner funding.

A Meet the Owners Q&A event will be held ‘in the near future’, Rovers said.

Coppinger said: “We need support. We need people to buy into what we are trying to create, what we are trying to do.