Danny Schofield wants to tie Doncaster Rovers star down to new contract

Defender Anderson was the unanimous choice of the Rovers squad after head coach Schofield held a secret ballot to determine who would take the armband following Adam Clayton’s departure to Bradford City.

The 29-year-old, whose current deal expires at the end of the season, was previously captain for 18 months from January 2021.

Schofield said: “Discussions have started regarding getting Tom tied up.

"He’s someone the club values and I value myself as a football player, so hopefully we can get that one done.”

Former boss Gary McSheffrey named Clayton as his captain at the beginning of the season with Anderson still recovering from a persistent foot injury that sidelined him for much of last term.

Schofield said: “I spoke to him previously and he said he does love being the captain.

"This was when he didn’t have the captaincy and he said it did affect him a little bit. I said I couldn’t tell that because the way he leads on the pitch is exemplary.

"He will just continue in the same vein, I’m sure. He’s that type of person.”

Anderson, who has made 168 competitive appearances for Doncaster over six seasons, regularly deputised as skipper in recent months with Clayton out of the side.

Schofield said: “Every human being wants to feel valued in some way and be told they are doing a good job.