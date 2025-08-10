'Very good team' - Doncaster Rovers earn big praise from beaten Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough

Doncaster Rovers made it two wins from two after a superb come-from-behind win away at Mansfield.

Grant McCann's side were the better team in a goalless first half but found themselves a goal behind just before the hour when Stags' substitute Stephen McLaughlin rifled home a long-range stunner.

McCann's men rallied though, with captain Owen Bailey popping up twice to turn the game on its head with his winner coming in the 96th minute.

For Mansfield, it was a second straight loss and understandably their manager Nigel Clough was crestfallen. "A shattering blow," is how he described the outcome at Field Mill. He did, however, have plenty of warm words for Rovers' approach.

Rovers hit Nigel Clough's Mansfield with a late sucker punch. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"It was so late in the game. To go 1-0 up with 20 minutes to go, we should have got at least a point from the game.

"We were scratchy, not particularly fluent. Doncaster, overall, looked the better team with momentum from last year. And that'll be the case for a few weeks and so when you're not as fluent as you'd like to be you need to scrap and battle for a point. And if you really defend properly you might get three.

"We were pleased to go in 0-0 at half-time. I thought we improved second half and got the goal. Our subs didn't have the positive impact we hoped for.

"Doncaster pushed us back and they're a very good team. I'm unbelievably disappointed with the two goals - especially the first from a corner.

"Both were missed clearances or missed headers. They were scrappy goals we had no chance with. But having got away with a penalty appeal at the near-post, you don't then concede from the corner after it. It was just somebody not doing their job."

Rovers now turn their attentions to Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.