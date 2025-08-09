Doncaster Rovers' forgotten man departs on loan and joins fellow colleague at non-league club

Kyle Hurst

Kyle Hurst has departed Doncaster Rovers on loan.

The out-of-favour winger is heading to Gateshead and will link up with the National League club until January although there's every chance that could be extended meaning he may well have made his final outing for the club.

Hurst was left out of the squad that went to Spain in the summer and although he featured in a few friendlies, he wasn't involved last week in the season opener against Exeter City.

Hurst, 23, spent the second half of last term at Scottish club Queen's Park but prior to departing he signed a contract extension that ties him down until next summer.

Speaking about Hurst recently, manager Grant McCann said: "I feel, in my opinion, that at this moment in time we've got four wide players who are better than Kyle. And I've told Kyle that. It's just my opinion and others may think differently. But if we can find him the right opportunity then we're not going to stand in his way."

He'll join up with fellow Rovers man Will Flint at Gateshead although Flint is scheduled to spend the season in the North-east.