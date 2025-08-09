'Could feel a bounce' - Grant McCann reacts to Doncaster Rovers' excellent Mansfield win

Grant McCann paid tribute to the role his substitutes played in a thrilling comeback win at Mansfield.

Rovers maintained their 100 per cent record with a thrilling 2-1 win at Field Mill; Captain Owen Bailey scored twice late on to cancel out a superb opener from Stags' sub Stephen McLaughlin.

"We wanted to make the first ten or 15 scrappy, which is not what we're about, but we wanted to make them defend and quieten the crowd and we did that first half," McCann reflected. "That petered out and I was happy because I know we get strong as games go on.

"We've then conceded a very good goal to McLaughlin who has done that over the years. But apart from that goal and a save Tim (Lo-Tutala) made second half, I can't remember them being too much of a threat.

Grant McCann saw his side make it two wins from two at Mansfield.

"Owen Bailey will get all the credit and rightly so, but the boys on the bench helped turn the game too.

"We changed formation late on and gave them problems. We wanted to get the ball to Luke (Molyneux) and Jordan Gibson and we caused them problems. We then deservedly got the equaliser but we should have had it before because it was a stonewall handball. "And then we should have had another penalty on Connor O'Riordan. Fortunately though, we got the winner in the end. Once we got that equaliser I could feel a bounce about us."

On the match-winner, McCann added: "I just said to him go and arrive in the box so I'm pleased for him. It doesn't matter where you play Bails, he performs."

Rovers head to Middlesbrough on Tuesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup.