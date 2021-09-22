This is the game pencilled in for Fejiri Okenabirhie's return from injury

Fejiri Okenabirhie. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images

The 25-year-old frontman – who netted 14 goals last season – is yet to feature this term after enduring a frustrating time with injuries.

He returned to pre-season training with a foot problem and then had a big setback by suffering a slight tear in his Achilles.

Wellens has pencilled in the game at home to Cheltenham Town on October 23 as Okenabirhie’s potential return date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Okenabirhie has not yet resumed full training.

"He’ll be four weeks from today,” said Rovers’ boss. “We’ve pencilled in Cheltenham.

“He’s not out on the grass yet, he’s just doing his own thing [in the gym].”

"Those two players will make a big difference, not just to the starting eleven but to the squad,” said Wellens.

"If you look at the game against Manchester City, and it’s happened to us a lot in the league games, they didn’t get near us for 60 minutes. I thought we had loads of opportunities and we should’ve been three or four up.

"But we haven’t got the subs on to replicate what the starting eleven are doing so the game changes and our press is nowhere near as good.”

Rovers travel to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday before a trip to Ipswich Town next Tuesday.