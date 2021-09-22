This is when Jon Taylor could return to action for Doncaster Rovers

Jon Taylor. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

The 29-year-old winger has been sidelined since March with an ankle injury and his rehabilitation has recently been slowed by a cyst which required surgery.

Taylor has not yet returned to full training but Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens hopes to have him available for selection next month.

Wycombe Wanderers’ visit to the Keepmoat Stadium on October 16 has been pencilled in as Taylor’s possible return date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It had been hoped that Taylor would be fit for the Crewe game on October 9 but that fixture is set to be postponed due to international call-ups.

Wellens said: “Tayls is getting closer.

"The Crewe game is going to be rescheduled because of internationals so I’d imagine we’d be looking at the game after Crewe.