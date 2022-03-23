These are the latest League One relegation odds as Doncaster Rovers battle to retain third tier status
They don’t often get it wrong – so who do the bookmakers think will be relegated from League One?
Doncaster Rovers (30 points) find themselves four points from safety with seven matches left to play.
Rovers’ run-in includes games against bottom side Crewe and bottom half teams Charlton Athletic, Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town.
However, the bookies do not rate Rovers’ survival chances. Sky Bet price them as 1/33 to be relegated.
Crewe (25 points) are nine points adrift at the foot of the table and Sky Bet have stopped taking bets on the Railwaymen to be relegated.
Third bottom Morecambe (32 points) are priced 2/9 for the drop and Gillingham (34 points), despite climbing out of the bottom four at the weekend, are 2/5 to be relegated.
AFC Wimbledon (33 points), who are without a win in their last 20 games in all competitions, are 13/8 to be relegated, while Fleetwood Town (34 points) are 2/1 to finish in the bottom four.
Lincoln City (42 points) may feel they still need one more win to be completely safe. Sky Bet have them as 250/1 shots to go down.
Fixture run-ins for Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe and Crewe