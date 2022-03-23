These are the latest League One relegation odds as Doncaster Rovers battle to retain third tier status

Josh Martin

Doncaster Rovers (30 points) find themselves four points from safety with seven matches left to play.

Rovers’ run-in includes games against bottom side Crewe and bottom half teams Charlton Athletic, Burton Albion and Shrewsbury Town.

However, the bookies do not rate Rovers’ survival chances. Sky Bet price them as 1/33 to be relegated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crewe (25 points) are nine points adrift at the foot of the table and Sky Bet have stopped taking bets on the Railwaymen to be relegated.

Third bottom Morecambe (32 points) are priced 2/9 for the drop and Gillingham (34 points), despite climbing out of the bottom four at the weekend, are 2/5 to be relegated.

AFC Wimbledon (33 points), who are without a win in their last 20 games in all competitions, are 13/8 to be relegated, while Fleetwood Town (34 points) are 2/1 to finish in the bottom four.