This is who the data experts think will be relegated from League One

Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell catches under pressure during the goalless draw at Fleetwood Town. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers have failed to score in their last three games and taken just one point from fixtures against Cheltenham Town, Gillingham and Fleetwood Town.

The Gills and Cod Army occupy the two places just above the drop zone, both four points better off than Rovers.

So, with games running out, how do the data experts view Rovers’ chances of survival?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Number crunchers at FiveThirtyEight use a highly complex ratings system to predict the outcome of matches in 40 leagues across the world.

They use data such as expected goals (xG) to simulate fixtures and forecast league tables which are updated after every round of games.

Their simulated League One table makes for disappointing reading for Rovers fans though – with Doncaster currently expected to finish second bottom of the table.

According to the data there is now just a 5% chance of Rovers surviving relegation.

Boffins currently think 42 points will be enough to survive the drop but their forecast is for Doncaster to end the season with 36 points.

Gary McSheffrey’s men currently have 30 points to their name with seven games left to play.

Gillingham, Morecambe and Crewe will also be relegated, according to FiveThirtyEight’s projection, with AFC Wimbledon finishing one place above the drop zone, one point clear of danger.

The data currently suggests that Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic are on course for automatic promotion, while MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday are tipped to compete in the play-offs.