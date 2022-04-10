Kyle Knoyle in action against Crewe. Rovers' victory closed the gap on their relegation rivals. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Fixture run-ins for Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Morecambe and Fleetwood

Can you still see a potential route to safety for Doncaster Rovers?

By Paul Goodwin
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 10:53 am

The victory over Crewe means Rovers are five points from safety with four games to play.

We have taken a look at the remaining fixtures for Rovers, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Morecambe and Fleetwood Town.

Could Rovers yet claw their way to safety?

1. Fleetwood Town P41 Pts38

Apr 15 Oxford H, Apr 18 Gillingham A, Apr 23 AFC Wimbledon H, Apr 26 Sheff Wed H, Apr 30 Bolton A.

Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Morecambe P42 Pts38

Apr 15 Charlton A, Apr 18 Portsmouth H, Apr 23 MK Dons A, Apr 30 Sunderland H.

Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

3. Gillingham P42 Pts38

Apr 15 Cheltenham A, Apr 18 Fleetwood H, Apr 23 Portsmouth A, Apr 30 Rotherham H,

Photo: Jacques Feeney

4. AFC Wimbledon P42 Pts35

Apr 15 Crewe A, Apr 18 Wycombe H, Apr 23 Fleetwood A, Apr 30 Accrington H.

Photo: Alex Davidson

