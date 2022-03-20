Fixture run-ins for Doncaster Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon, Morecambe and Crewe

It looks for all the money that it will be four teams from the current bottom six who slip through the trapdoor.

Two points currently separate Fleetwood Town, Gillingham, AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe, while Doncaster Rovers lie four points from safety with seven games left to play.

We have taken a look at the remaining fixtures for each of the bottom six teams.

Who do you think has the best/worst set of games and could Rovers yet claw their way to safety?

1. Fleetwood Town P38 Pts34 Apr 2 Crewe A, Apr 5 Lincoln City H, Apr 9 Accrington H, Apr 15 Oxford H, Apr 18 Gillingham A, Apr 23 AFC Wimbledon H, Apr 26 Sheff Wed H, Apr 30 Bolton A. Photo: Lewis Storey

2. Gillingham P39 Pts34 Mar 26 Accrington A, Apr 2 Sunderland A, Apr 9 Wycombe H, Apr 15 Cheltenham A, Apr 18 Fleetwood H, Apr 23 Portsmouth A, Apr 30 Rotherham H, Photo: Jacques Feeney

3. AFC Wimbledon P38 Pts33 Mar 26 Cambridge H, Apr 2 Sheff Wed A, Apr 5 Charlton H, Apr 9 MK Dons H, Apr 15 Crewe A, Apr 18 Wycombe H, Apr 23 Fleetwood A, Apr 30 Accrington H. Photo: Alex Davidson

4. Morecambe P39 Pts32 Mar 26 Oxford H, Apr 2 Burton H, Apr 9 Cambridge A, Apr 15 Charlton A, Apr 18 Portsmouth H, Apr 23 MK Dons A, Apr 30 Sunderland H. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall