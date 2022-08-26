The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Northampton Town
Gary McSheffrey faces a selection headache of the wrong kind when Doncaster Rovers take on Northampton Town this weekend.
Rovers head into Saturday’s clash at Sixfields Stadium without the influential Tom Anderson and uncertainty hanging over the fitness of two more defenders, Kyle Knoyle and Adam Long.
All three players limped off injured in last weekend's 2-1 win over Salford City, leaving Rovers to see out the match with a makeshift defence.
Injuries could provide an opportunity for young centre-half Bobby Faulkner to make his first professional start against the Cobblers.
Having turned 18 earlier this month, Faulkner impressed off the bench last time out and could fill in at either right-back in the centre of defence.
Here’s how we expect Doncaster to line up.