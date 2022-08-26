The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Northampton Town

Rovers head into Saturday’s clash at Sixfields Stadium without the influential Tom Anderson and uncertainty hanging over the fitness of two more defenders, Kyle Knoyle and Adam Long.

All three players limped off injured in last weekend's 2-1 win over Salford City, leaving Rovers to see out the match with a makeshift defence.

Injuries could provide an opportunity for young centre-half Bobby Faulkner to make his first professional start against the Cobblers.

Having turned 18 earlier this month, Faulkner impressed off the bench last time out and could fill in at either right-back in the centre of defence.

Here’s how we expect Doncaster to line up.

1. Formation? Difficult to guess with so many question marks hanging over the team due to injuries. Would imagine Rovers still stick with 4-2-3-1, or as close to it as they can get. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2. GK - Jonathan Mitchell Back to his best last weekend. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3. LWB - James Maxwell Hooked at half time against Salford but likely to retain his place. Improved as the first half went on against the Ammies after a slow start. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

4. RWB - Kyle Knoyle Assuming he's fit, Knoyle will start at right-back. If not, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Bobby Faulkner earn his first professional start in his place. Photo: Other 3rd Party Photo Sales