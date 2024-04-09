Doncaster's Luke Molyneux celebrates his goal with Owen Bailey. Jamie Sterry, another North-east native, is in the background.

Six straight wins has been delivered off the back of mightily consistent showings from back to front.

But one particular theme runs through the starting XI for Grant McCann's side. There is a heavy dash of North-east down the right flank of the pitch with Jamie Sterry, Owen Bailey and Luke Molyneux among the protagonists in the side.

And according to Molyneux, who stole the plaudits with two goals at Morecambe last time out, a familiarity between the trio is only aiding the team as it makes a breakneck chase for a play-off spot.

“Me and Stez have played with each other for years and we both know what each other like and don’t like,” Molyneux said after bumping his goal tally up to eight for the season with his brace in Lancashire.

“You just feel comfortable with someone like that behind you. With Bails, I’ve known him for a while but this is the first time that I’ve been able to play with him and he’s been brilliant this season.

“He’s all over the place on the pitch and he’s been top drawer.

“It’s just good to see and with all the stuff that we work on on the training pitch, it’s so good when it comes off.

“It’s always been a brilliant changing room, the whole time I’ve been here but recently it’s been top drawer. The lads are all really close as a group. There’s no groups - everyone is so tight knit.”

The next chance to add to their tally of wins comes tonight, when Walsall visit DN4. It's the first of three successive home fixtures, with Accrington Stanley arriving on Saturday before Barrow visit seven days later for the Eco-Power Stadium finale.