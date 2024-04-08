Joe Kinnear: Doncaster Rovers pay tribute to former manager after death at 77

Joe Kinnear has passed away aged 77. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kinnear passed away at the age of 77 at the weekend. His family said in a statement: "We are sad to announce that Joe passed away peacefully this afternoon surrounded by his family." He was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Kinnear is probably best known for his long stint managing Wimbledon or his more recent spells at Newcastle United, where he was both manager and director of football.

But it was at Rovers where he got his big break in management.

A statement on Rovers' website said: "All at Rovers are saddened to have learned of the death of our former manager Joe Kinnear at the age of 77.

"One of football’s great characters, Joe first arrived at Rovers in 1987 as assistant to manager Dave Mackay.

"Following the departure of Mackay in 1989, Joe took charge of team on a caretaker basis for the remainder of the 88/89 campaign - his first management role in English football.

"He enjoyed a storied spell with Wimbledon for much of the 1990s before spells with Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. Joe won 26 caps for Republic of Ireland as a player along with the FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Cup with Tottenham Hotspur.