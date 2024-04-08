Grant McCann delivers contrasting Doncaster Rovers injury news ahead of Walsall clash
Rovers are in scintillating form, having won their last six league outings. The terrific run has them eyeing up the most unlikeliest of play-off places as the season winds towards its conclusion.
There was a concern over two players who went off in Saturday's win at Morecambe - midfielder Harrison Biggins and forward Maxime Biamou.
"Harrison is ok and should be fine for tomorrow," McCann said on the eve of Walsall's visit.
"Max is not so good though. We'll need to probably send him for a scan and see how he is. We'll see how that comes. He didn't train today but we're hoping and praying it's nothing too serious on his hamstring.
"It's frustrating because he was getting there. Whether he's started or come off the bench, he's affecting games so it's frustrating for Max. We've just got to wait and see what the prognosis is."
Elsewhere, centre-half Tom Anderson sits out the third and final game of his suspension.
Rovers' only defeat in the last 13 was in the reverse fixture against Mat Sadler's side, with McCann keen to address that on Tuesday.
"We made mistakes in that game as a staff, as I said at the time, that ultimately cost us," McCann added. "We know we can't afford to do that again and so we need to be strong this time."
