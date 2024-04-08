Numbers all adding up for Doncaster Rovers as they make mockery of 250-1 odds

Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD; Football, SkyBet; League Two; Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers; 05/4/2024 3.00pm; Mazuma Stadium ; Howard Roe 07973739229; Rovers Celebrate Tommy Rowe's goal

Granted, there can't have been too many rushing out to their local bookmakers to take a punt but perhaps the odd quid was chucked on, more in hope than expectation. Those who did so must be feeling pretty smug right now.

After a sixth straight win over Morecambe, suddenly the odds have tumbled to a mere 12/1 for them to nab a top-seven finish.

It is a scarcely believable turnaround by Grant McCann's side, who are the form team in not just League Two but all of the top four divisions in England right now.

“The boys are playing with a smile on their face and they’re really enjoying it, which is pleasing," McCann said, after another stylish and polished victory over the Shrimps, when quizzed on the secret to their upsurge in results.

This outstanding winning sequence - the club's best for 20 years - has them on the coat-tails of the play-offs although they are all too aware that any slip-up from hereon in could prove fatal to those faint hopes.

Nevertheless, they will continue to ask the question. The only blot on Rovers' copybook in recent months was the 3-1 setback at Walsall in early March. That is their only loss in the last 13 league games.

That day at the Bescot saw them dip below their recent sky-high standards but tomorrow night offers a chance for revenge and try to secure a sixth consecutive win on home soil when Mat Sadler's side visit the Eco-Power.

Should they indeed make it seven they'll take another bite out of the buffer that exists between themselves and the current pack occupying the play-off spots. Sadly though they'll have to wait a bit longer to create another slice of club history, given the next longest winning run was the ten victories strung together between November 1946 and April 1947 (the first campaign following the Second World War).

There'll be detractors suggesting that equalling, or bettering, that feat is a stretch too far. But try telling that to McCann and his players.

The mood music around the club has changed entirely and whichever way you slice it, the numbers are all adding up for Rovers right now.