Doncaster Rovers secure their sixth straight win with victory at Morecambe

Luke Molyneux’s first half brace and Tommy Rowe’s stoppage time goal secured Rovers’ ninth win in their last 12 games – and moved them into the top half of the League Two table.

Richard Wood also recovered from a nasty head injury against Wrexham to help Rovers record a fifth clean sheet in six games.

Rovers last won six league games in a row in the 2003/04 season when they won promotion from the old Division Three under Dave Penney.

Luke Molyneux celebrates his second goal with his teammates. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rovers broke the deadlock after 12 minutes when goalkeeper Thimothée Lo-Tutala’s giant throw out released Hakeeb Adelakun whose early cross from the right was converted from close range by Molyneux.

Molyneux then expertly curled home a freekick into the bottom corner from 30 yards out to put Rovers firmly in the driving seat midway through the first half.

Rowe capped another fine display from Grant McCann’s side when he coolly converted Maxime Biamou’s cross in the 91st minute.

Rovers move up to 12th in the table but remain seven points behind seventh-placed Crawley Town who won 4-1 at promotion-chasing Mansfield Town.