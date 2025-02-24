The laser-like focus that Doncaster Rovers are adopting in League Two promotion race

Cliche it may be, but Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann insists they are purely looking at the next game and no further.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's often trotted out by managers and players, especially as the finish line comes into view, but it takes extra significance for Rovers given the unpredictable nature of the League Two promotion race this year.

Trying to predict who'll finish in the top three places is anyone's guess and at the time of writing there's just six points separating second-placed Rovers and Crewe in seventh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It promises to go to the wire, which is why McCann and his players refuse to get ahead of themselves. The last week has seen his side respond well to a derby defeat to Grimsby. Hard-earned victories on the road at Morecambe and Accrington have them firmly back on track.

"You can get bogged down thinking about the end date," McCann told the Free Press, on the eve of the win at the Wham Stadium.

Grant McCann's side are sitting second in the table as it stands.

"That's why I've always retained this opinion all season about not getting obsessed with the table. Some people can and they can go 'oh, they've got no chance' even when they're literally just four or five points off.

"We can't focus like that. We just focus on the next game. A lot of work goes on behind-the-scenes with the analysts and the coaching staff to not only get the plan right but to get the team right, get the bench right.

"I know it sounds boring, but it's just on to the next game and then the next one. That's the way we work."

Rovers host Newport County this Saturday.