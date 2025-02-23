Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win.Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win.
Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win.

33 cracking pictures of the Doncaster Rovers fans who watched victory over Accrington Stanley

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 23rd Feb 2025, 13:00 BST
Rovers boosted their bid for automatic promotion hopes with a 2-1 win at Accrington.

It was a second-successive win for Rovers who are now second in the table.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who watched the win.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win.

1. Accrington 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win.

2. Accrington 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win.

3. Accrington 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win.

4. Accrington 1 Rovers 2

Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Accrington
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice