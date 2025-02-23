It was a second-successive win for Rovers who are now second in the table.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who watched the win.

Get the latest Rovers news here.

1 . Accrington 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Accrington 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Accrington 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Accrington 1 Rovers 2 Doncaster Rovers boosted their top three hopes with a second successive win. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales