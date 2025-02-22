'Classy,' 'mopped up' - Doncaster Rovers player ratings from Accrington Stanley win

Harry Clifton scored one and then saw his centre turned in for an own goal. Inbetween, the hosts had levelled matters briefly. Rovers ended a man light when substitute Patrick Kelly was shown a straight red card for a lunging tackle - their second dismissal in as many games.

Much like the previous outing at Morecambe, Rovers were toasting another early goal. Less than two minutes were on the clock when Clifton produced a superb, lashed finish after excellent foraging down the left flank by Jordan Gibson.

Jamie Sterry clattered the crossbar from roughly 35 yards out as the visitors chased a second, whilst keeping the hosts quiet in terms of anything of note going forward.

The second half started in low-key fashion but the hosts were suddenly level just before the hour when Seamus Conneely connected with a corner and applied a side-footed volley that flew into the net. It came completely against the run of play but thankfully McCann's men didn't take long to re-establish their lead. Clifton's centre was turned into his own net by Benn Ward under pressure from Rob Street.

Stanley toiled in search of a leveller and looked to be aided when Kelly's moment of madness in the latter stages saw the visitors go down to ten men. But Rovers held firm to seal back-to-back wins as they motor on in their quest for automatic promotion.

Here's how we rated the Rovers players:

1 . Ted Sharman-Lowe 7 No qualms over the Stanley goal. Most of his decision-making was on the money on a day when he had little to do.

2 . Jamie Sterry 7 Unleashed a sweetly-struck shot from more than 30 yards out which smashed off the crossbar. Got forward plenty and solid defensively.

3 . Joseph Olowu 7 Assured and classily kept Stanley at bay in open play. Lobbed in five clearances for good measure.

4 . Tom Anderson 7 Diligent and on top of most things, back in his native Lancashire. Good leadership to help see out the win.