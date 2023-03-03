Will it be George Miller or Caolan Lavery who gets the nod to start against Stockport County this weekend?

Miller is Doncaster’s top-scorer this term with 11 goals in all competitions and has carried the team with his attacking contributions at times this season.

But the striker has now gone 14 games without scoring and looks to be suffering from a shortage of confidence.

His main competition for a starting berth, January arrival Lavery, is ‘champing at the bit’ to play, according to Rovers chief Danny Schofield.

Lavery had been in the form of his life for National League side Scunthorpe before joining Doncaster in the January transfer window, netting nine goals in 19 appearances and seven in the eight games prior to his move.

With Doncaster expected to continue with one striker, it’s likely Schofield will be forced to choose between Miller – who scored in the return fixture when Rovers beat Stockport 2-1 in August – and Lavery.

Here's our predicted XI to take on the Hatters.

Jonathan Mitchell - GK Made a string of saves to keep Bradford at bay last week before they eventually scored. Might have done better for the goal, and his distribution remains shaky, but Mitchell has little competition.

James Brown - RWB Has made an encouraging start to his Doncaster Rovers career and will have a point to prove upon his return to Edgeley Park.

Tommy Rowe - LWB Not ideal but Rowe will be continuing at LWB for the foreseeable. Another player who will want to do well against his old club.