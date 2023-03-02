Doncaster Rovers get inside track on Stockport County thanks to former player

James Brown spent the first half of the season on loan at Edgeley Park from Blackburn before moving over the Pennines to spend the rest of the campaign with Doncaster Rovers.

The defender has made an encouraging start to life on the pitch in South Yorkshire – and his experience has been put to use in the scouting department this week.

James Brown has made an impressive start to life at Doncaster Rovers.

Doncaster’s head coach Danny Schofield said: “We spoke to James about how he found it at Stockport, the strengths and weaknesses of individual players and how the coach (Dave Challinor) is.

"We picked his brain on a few things.”

Brown, an attacking right-back, effectively swapped places with former Rovers favourite Kyle Knoyle, who joined the Hatters for an undisclosed fee in January.

Knoyle was a standout performer for Doncaster in the first half of the season and he remains their most creative player this term thanks to his six assists from defence.

The former England youth international has been an ever present for County since his arrival, while Brown has also featured in every game he’s been available for since joining Rovers temporarily.

Schofield laughed when asked if Knoyle might be up to the same trick as Brown in Greater Manchester and said: “I would have thought so, so that probably balances it out!”

Doncaster will have to overcome one of League Two’s form teams if they are to put back-to-back defeats behind them.

Despite losing 1-0 to Barrow last time out, Stockport are joint top of the division’s form table over the last eight matches and had previously won five in a row.

That fine run of form saw them move into contention for automatic promotion.

Schofield said: “They have got some really good players and a really good manager, so I’m not surprised at all.

"I had a loan spell there as a player (in 2013), so I know how big that football club is.

"It’s an attractive club for owners and investors, they are obviously looking to get promoted this season with the backing.”