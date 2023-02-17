Former Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham marksman Lavery has been restricted to just one start since signing from Scunthorpe United last month.

The 30-year-old had been in the form of his life for the struggling National League outfit, scoring nine goals in 19 appearances, including seven in the eight games prior to his exit.

Miller is Doncaster’s top scorer this season with 11 goals but has not scored in his last 12 outings.

Caolan Lavery gets on the ball for Doncaster Rovers against Hartlepool United. Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News.

Rovers boss Danny Schofield said: “Caolan feels ready and is champing at the bit.

"I don’t want to say I’ve sensed frustration but I have sensed that he’s desperate to play.

"I sensed that in his body language and the way he comes and sees me, pushes me to want to start football games. That’s really encouraging.”

Schofield played Lavery and Miller together against Hartlepool earlier this month and revealed he would consider doing the same again.

He said: “I just think at times when a team is performing so well and we are keeping clean sheets, and they are fresh and ready to go again it’s difficult to really change the team.

"It almost picks itself.”

Miller might be experiencing his longest drought in a Rovers shirt but the No 9 has contributed three assists since his last goal.

The 24-year-old has not been dropped since arriving at the Eco-Power Stadium last summer.

Discussing Miller’s recent form, Schofield said: “The most positive thing about George is he’s giving everything for the team.

"When you give you do tend to receive. He’s had some big chances and it’s down to us and George to make sure he’s starts converting some of those.

"There is no pressure on him from us, it’s just about him continuing in the same way.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Harrison Biggins has a ‘fifty-fifty’ chance of making tomorrow’s trip to Sutton United, according to Schofield.

Biggins has missed the last two matches due to a glute injury.

Defender Adam Long has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in contention for selection, but Tom Anderson will miss out due to a foot complaint.

