Centre-back Anderson missed Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Barrow due to a foot injury, with Rovers head coach Danny Schofield revealing he was left out due to precaution.

He will not be risked this weekend either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schofield, who earned a third straight win for the first time as Doncaster boss with victory over the Bluebirds, said: “Tom had a bit of a pain in his foot and he’s had it scanned.

Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson.

"There was no onset of serious damage but it was showing something that might create a problem going forward.

“You can risk it and see how it goes, but we felt it was best to give him ten to 14 days to get it right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve made the decision to pull him away from the next couple of games. We will hopefully get him back for the Stockport game.”

Rovers travel to Stockport on Saturday, 4 March, meaning Anderson will also miss next weekend’s visit of Bradford City.

The captain had been a near ever-present under Schofield and helped his side to back-to-back clean sheets ahead of Tuesday.

Foot and back injuries had previously restricted the 29-year-old to just eight appearances in 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Rowe replaced Anderson in the starting line-up against Barrow as Doncaster earned a third straight clean sheet for the first time in more than two years.